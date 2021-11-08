Oncotarget: Hypertension and medication after maxillofacial tumors radical surgery

The incidence of POD in the hypertension group was 41%, compared with 12% in the nonhypertension group

Oncotarget published "Effect of hypertension and medication use regularity on postoperative delirium after maxillofacial tumors radical surgery" which reported that there are a number of evidences showing the relationship between hypertension and decreased cerebral blood flow, as well as the relationship between cerebral ischemia and postoperative cognitive impairment.

However, the impact of hypertension in the process of POD and related mechanisms remain unclear. The incidence of POD in the hypertension group was 41%, compared with 12% in the nonhypertension group.

Dr. Hui Xu and Dr. Kaiqiang Wang said, "POD [1] is an acute change in mental status characterized by fluctuating disturbances of consciousness, attention, perception and cognition, and it may lead to higher health-resource costs, mortality, and increased hospital stay time."

The incidence of postoperative delirium after maxillofacial tumors radical surgery is relatively high. There is a number of evidences showing the relationship between hypertension and decreased cerebral blood flow, as well as the relationship between cerebral ischemia and postoperative cognitive impairment.

These authors collected the general condition of patients and related research factors before surgery, and also collected related intraoperative factors. After that, they would follow up the patients for POD evaluation.

The incidence of POD in the hypertension group was 41%, compared with 12% in the nonhypertension group.

Both hypertension and irregular medication use were independent risk factors for POD after this type of surgery in elderly patients. Hypertension and medication use regularity are closely related to POD.

The Xu/Wang Research Team concluded in their Oncotarget Research Outputthat statistical analysis and summarized multiple correlations from clinical research, and they finally confirmed the relevance and rationality of our analysis.

Sign up for free Altmetric alerts about this article

DOI - https://doi.org/10.18632/oncotarget.28048

Full text - https://www.oncotarget.com/article/28048/text/

Correspondence to - Hui Xu - xh12682021@126.com and Kaiqiang Wang - xkqw67@sohu.com

Keywords - the elderly, oral tumor surgery, hypertension, postoperative delirium

About Oncotarget

Oncotarget is a biweekly, peer-reviewed, open access biomedical journal covering research on all aspects of oncology.

To learn more about Oncotarget, please visit https://www.oncotarget.com or connect with:

SoundCloud - https://soundcloud.com/oncotarget

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Oncotarget/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/oncotarget

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/oncotarget

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/oncotarget/

Reddit - https://www.reddit.com/user/Oncotarget/

Oncotarget is published by Impact Journals, LLC please visit https://www.ImpactJournals.com or connect with @ImpactJrnls

Media Contact

MEDIA@IMPACTJOURNALS.COM

18009220957x105

Copyright © 2021 Impact Journals, LLC

Impact Journals is a registered trademark of Impact Journals, LLC