Novotech platinum sponsor at ChinaTrials13 Summit Shanghai 2021

Novotech, a leading biotech specialist CRO in the Asia-Pacific region, is sponsoring the ChinaTrials13 conference and will have teams from Novotech’s China offices attending to support biotechs planning clinical trials in China and the Asia-Pacific region (11-21, November 2021).

The conference brings together China biotechs as well as regional and international firms looking to expedite quality trials.

Of particular focus is oncology research. According to GlobalData, China has the highest incidence of cancer in the world, accounting for 24% of newly diagnosed cases and 30% of cancer-related deaths worldwide in 2020.

Meet the Novotech team at Booth: #11&12

Presentations by Novotech

Workshop: Navigating the Future of Cell Therapies Development: Unlocking the Full Potential

10th November, 9am – 12pm

Topics include:

CAR-T Therapy: Key considerations during clinical development

Execution and quality management for cell therapy clinical development

Statistical considerations in CAR-T therapy clinical trials

Key Novotech experts along with industry leaders will present, then open up for discussions around key issues.

Some of the topics covered at the conference include:

The Next Phase of Chinese Innovative Biotech Drug Development

China+US Development: Should You File Your IND in the US Before/After or Simultaneously Alongside Your China IND?

China CMO Roundtable: What's On the Minds of China's Top CMO's?

Decentralized Clinical Studies: How COVID-19 Changed Clinical Development & Lessons Learned

Regulatory Insights: Taking Advantage of Fast Track Channels

MNC Perspectives: China's New Role in Global Development

Global Drug Development 2.0: Borderless Innovation

Cell & Gene Therapy Drug Development in China: What's Next?

Experience Sharing: China Biotech + MNC Pharma Drug Development Partnerships

Digital Technology to Support Remote Inspection to Accelerate Clinical Research: PI, Site and Sponsor Perspectives

Choosing the Right Clinical Development Strategy to Optimize Regulatory Approval Pathway

Win From the Start: Early Clinical Research Strategies for Innovative Drugs

Strategy & Planning of Innovative Drugs in MRCT

How to Design Trials to Better Serve the Needs of Clinical & Needs of Patients

Strategies for Moving Quickly from Phase I to Phase II

Seamless Global Development from Phase I to III: A Tale of COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Therapy

Real World Data: The Road to Bringing Innovative Therapies to Patients Faster?

