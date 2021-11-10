Vaccination status, detection of SARS-CoV-2 infection in health care personnel

What The Study Did: This study of nearly 2,000 health care personnel who underwent frequent, mandatory SARS-CoV-2 surveillance testing at Veterans Health Administration (VHA) long-term care facilities found that being vaccinated against COVID-19 was associated with decreased detection of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to unvaccinated personnel.

Authors: Kalpana Gupta, M.D., M.P.H., of the VA Boston Healthcare System in Boston, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.34229)

Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.34229?utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_term=111021

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.