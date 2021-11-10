Sex differences in pattern of patient referrals to male, female surgeons

What The Study Did: This analysis of nearly 40 million referrals to surgeons found that male physicians referred a greater proportion of patients to male surgeons, leading to lower volumes of and fewer operative referrals to female surgeons. Female physicians were less influenced by surgeon sex when making referral decisions.

Authors: Nancy N. Baxter, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Melbourne in Melbourne, Australia, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2021.5784)

Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

