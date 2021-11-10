Endocrine Society launches training program for minority clinician leaders

WASHINGTON—The Endocrine Society is launching the Excellence in Clinical Endocrinology Leadership (ExCEL) program, a multi-faceted training program offering comprehensive leadership training and mentorship to early career physicians of communities underrepresented in medicine and science.



ExCEL is just one of the Society’s many efforts to increase diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the endocrinology field. The initiative is designed to train the next generation of physicians and clinicians to treat individuals with endocrine conditions.



“Diversity and inclusion in medicine is extremely important as it creates a safer workplace, builds patient trust and reduces disparities in endocrine diseases,” said ExCEL Program Director Rocio Pereira, M.D., of the Denver Health Medical Center in Denver, Colo. “Having a wider range of perspectives and more minority clinicians in leadership roles generates better health outcomes for patients and helps eliminate bias in healthcare settings.”



The ExCEL program caters to clinical endocrinology fellows, while the Future Leaders Advancing Research in Endocrinology (FLARE) program provides leadership training for early career endocrine scientists from underrepresented minority communities. FLARE was founded in 2013.



The ExCEL Program includes:

a leadership training workshop;

a structured year-round mentoring network to build relationships between participating fellows and dedicated mentors; and

a Society-based internship program for fellows that includes service opportunities within the Society and informal mentoring of medical students through a Visiting Faculty Seminar Series.

The ExCEL application period is open until Friday, December 10.



