UCSF Hospitals nationally recognized with ‘A’ Leapfrog Safety Grades

UCSF Health hospitals at Mission Bay and Parnassus Heights have received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021 — a national distinction that signifies excellence in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospitals.

The safety group gave the highest rating to the UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights’ Moffitt and Long Hospitals, and to UCSF Medical Center at Mission Bay, which includes the UCSF Betty Irene Moore Women’s Hospital, UCSF Bakar Cancer Hospital, and the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital San Francisco.

“We are proud to see the efforts of our clinical teams recognized once again, especially at such a challenging time for hospitals and health professionals,” said Mark R. Laret, president and chief executive officer of UCSF Health. “These ratings reflect hard work and dedication, every day, to make sure we are providing the highest quality care to the patients we serve.”

The Leapfrog Group, a national health care nonprofit supported by employers and other purchasers of health care, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” to approximately 2,900 general hospitals across the country. The grade is based on more than 30 national performance measures that reflect errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

Leapfrog’s Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of UCSF Health for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

To see UCSF’s full grade details and to access patient tips for safe hospital stays, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.



About The Leapfrog Group: Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

About UCSF Health: UCSF Health is recognized worldwide for its innovative patient care, reflecting the latest medical knowledge, advanced technologies and pioneering research. It includes the flagship UCSF Medical Center, which is ranked among the top 10 hospitals nationwide, as well as UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals, with campuses in San Francisco and Oakland, Langley Porter Psychiatric Hospital and Clinics, UCSF Benioff Children’s Physicians and the UCSF Faculty Practice. These hospitals serve as the academic medical center of the University of California, San Francisco, which is world-renowned for its graduate-level health sciences education and biomedical research. UCSF Health has affiliations with hospitals and health organizations throughout the Bay Area. Visit http://www.ucsfhealth.org/. Follow UCSF Health on Facebook or on Twitter

