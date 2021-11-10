Association of human milk antibody with SARS-CoV-2 infection vs mRNA vaccination

What The Study Did: Researchers compared the pattern and neutralizing activity of anti–SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in human milk in this study of 77 lactating parents, 47 parents had a COVID-19 diagnosis and 30 parents were vaccinated with a COVID-19 messenger RNA vaccine.

Authors: Kirsi Järvinen, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in Rochester, New York, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2021.4897)

