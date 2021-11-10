Argonne focuses its decarbonization expertise on new Net Zero World Initiative

Argonne brings deep research expertise, unique scientific tools and facilities, and world class talent to bear in collaborating with global partners.

With their long history of energy-focused international collaborations and deep technical knowledge in the decarbonization of agriculture, buildings, energy systems, industry, storage, power and transportation, researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory look forward to continuing their impact through DOE’s recently launched Net Zero World Initiative.

The new partnership brings together countries working to implement their climate ambition, pledges and accelerate transitions to net zero, resilient and inclusive energy systems. Through Net Zero World, countries committed to raising their climate ambitions will work across U.S. government and DOE’s national laboratories to create and implement highly tailored, actionable technology road maps and investment strategies that put net zero within reach.

Argonne is eager to bring its deep research expertise, unique scientific tools and facilities, and world class community of talent to bear in collaborating with Net Zero World partners. — Paul Kearns

“The U.S. is committed to working with countries all over the globe to accelerate clean climate goals from ambition to action, and the Net Zero World Initiative is the latest example of our dedication,” Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in announcing the initiative during COP26. ​“With Net Zero World, our partnering nations will harness the power and expertise of the national laboratories, federal agencies, think tanks, businesses and universities, to develop tangible clean energy projects that meet their energy needs.”

Argonne Director Paul Kearns represented the laboratory during the Net Zero World Initiative kickoff in Glasgow, Scotland. ​“Argonne is eager to bring its deep research expertise, unique scientific tools and facilities, and world class community of talent to bear in collaborating with Net Zero World partners,” he said.

Read DOE’s launch announcement.

The Office of International Affairs coordinates department efforts to ensure a unified voice in our international energy policy. The office works closely with other federal departments and agencies, and the private sector to align our international energy objectives with our national energy policies and activities. The office also coordinates and manages DOE cooperation with counterparts from other nations and international organizations.

Argonne National Laboratory seeks solutions to pressing national problems in science and technology. The nation’s first national laboratory, Argonne conducts leading-edge basic and applied scientific research in virtually every scientific discipline. Argonne researchers work closely with researchers from hundreds of companies, universities, and federal, state and municipal agencies to help them solve their specific problems, advance America’s scientific leadership and prepare the nation for a better future. With employees from more than 60 nations, Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit https://​ener​gy​.gov/​s​c​ience.