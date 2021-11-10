News Release

Cancer risk in nodules detected at follow-up lung cancer screening CT

Lung-RADS in clinical practice achieved excellent performance for lung cancer risk assessment on follow-up screening CT examinations, although strict application did downgrade some malignancies

Peer-Reviewed Publication

American Roentgen Ray Society

58-Year-Old Woman With Right Lower Lobe Nodule

image: (a) Present lung cancer screening CT and (b) lung cancer screening CT performed 2 years prior. Nodule described as growing pure ground-glass nodule (associated with cystic lesion), measuring 15 mm in mean diameter. Nodule categorized Lung-RADS 3 by clinical report, though Lung-RADS 2 by strict application of size criteria. Subsequent wedge resection demonstrated lepidic-predominant adenocarcinoma. view more 

Credit: American Roentgen Ray Society (ARRS), American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR)

Leesburg, VA, November 10, 2021According to an article in ARRS’ American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), Lung-RADS—as applied by radiologists in clinical practice—achieved excellent performance for lung cancer risk assessment on follow-up screening CT examinations, although strict application did downgrade some malignancies.

Noting that volumetric assessments showed weaker performance than clinical Lung-RADS, “new nodules warrant smaller size thresholds than existing nodules,” clarified coauthors Mark M. Hammer and Suzanne C. Byrne from Brigham and Women’s Hospital at Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA.

The pair’s retrospective study included 185 patients (100 women, 85 men; median age, 66 years) who underwent lung cancer screening CT examinations for which a prior CT was available. To enrich that sample with suspicious nodules, Hammer and Byrne performed stratified random sampling, which yielded 50, 45, 47, 30, and 13 nodules with Lung-RADS categories 2, 3, 4A, 4B, and 4X, respectively. Extracting nodule linear measurements from clinical reports to generate Lung-RADS categories via strict criteria, a semiautomated tool was used to obtain nodule volumes, which then generated NELSON categories.

With 29 cancers diagnosed, the weighted cancer risk was 5% for new nodules, 1% for stable existing nodules, and 44% for growing existing nodules. Whereas no clinical category 2 nodule was cancer, using strict Lung-RADS, 34 nodules, including 7 cancers, were downgraded to category 2. For clinical Lung-RADS categories, AUC was 0.96, compared with 0.71–0.84 for volumetric NELSON (two readers).

“Strict application of Lung-RADS criteria resulted in downgrading of numerous malignant nodules (typically on the basis of stability or pure ground-glass appearance), supporting use of category 4X for nodules with suspicious features, even if stable,” Hammer and Byrne added.

Founded in 1900, the American Roentgen Ray Society (ARRS) is the first and oldest radiological society in North America, dedicated to the advancement of medicine through the profession of radiology and its allied sciences. An international forum for progress in medical imaging since the discovery of the x-ray, ARRS maintains its mission of improving health through a community committed to advancing knowledge and skills with an annual scientific meeting, monthly publication of the peer-reviewed American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), quarterly issues of InPractice magazine, AJR Live Webinars and Podcasts, topical symposia, print and online educational materials, as well as awarding scholarships via The Roentgen Fund®.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Logan K. Young, PIO

44211 Slatestone Court

Leesburg, VA 20176

703-858-4332

lyoung@arrs.org

Journal

American Journal of Roentgenology

DOI

10.2214/AJR.21.26927

Method of Research

Observational study

Subject of Research

People

Article Title

Cancer Risk in Nodules Detected at Follow-up Lung Cancer Screening CT

Article Publication Date

10-Nov-2021

COI Statement

The authors did not receive any funding for this article. The authors have no financial disclosures.

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.