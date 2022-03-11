2022 APS March Meeting in Chicago & online

After two years of completely virtual meetings, physicists will convene next week in Chicago and online for the American Physical Society's annual March Meeting. The APS March Meeting brings together physicists from all over the world representing 30 APS Units and Committees. Researchers working in industry, academia, and national laboratories will present nearly 12,000 technical papers covering a broad spectrum of physics during the week-long meeting to be held this year from March 14 to 18. The in-person meeting will take place at Chicago’s McCormick Place.

Complimentary registration is available for members of the media. A series of press conferences will be held throughout the meeting. Joining instructions will be sent via email to all press registrants. Please visit https://march.aps.org/press for details.

Press Conference Schedule

Monday March 14, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. CDT

Tuesday March 15, 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. CDT

Wednesday March 16

10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. CDT

2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. CDT

Thursday March 17

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. CDT

3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. CDT

