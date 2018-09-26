Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulphonate (PFOS) put to the test

The long-chain compounds perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) are the most commonly examined substances in the subgroup of the perfluoralkyl acids (PFAAs).

The health risk for consumers from the uptake of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluo-rooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) via food is currently being reassessed by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). As some questions have arisen regarding the technical relevance of selected scientific studies, the BfR - and its sister institutions - have requested a scientific exchange with EFSA on the interpretation of certain such studies. Once this process has been completed, the BfR will produce an opinion on the reassessment of PFOS and PFOA. This assessment will pay due consideration to various population groups, including infants.

Until then, the BfR points to the advantages of breastfeeding formulated by the National Breastfeeding Committee in Germany: https:/ / www. bfr. bund. de/ de/ grundsaetzliches_zum_stillen-10199. html

Up to date, no scientific committee anywhere in the world has recommended a restriction of breastfeeding following the available findings on perfluorinated compounds: https:/ / www. atsdr. cdc. gov/ pfc/ docs/ pfas_clinician_fact_sheet_508. pdf

