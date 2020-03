Does coronary microvascular spasm exist?

In a new publication from Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications; DOI https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ CVIA. 2019. 0570 , Fabian Guenther, Andreas Seitz, Valeria Martínez Pereyra, Raffi Bekeredjian, Udo Sechtem and Peter Ong from the Department of Cardiology, Robert-Bosch-Krankenhaus, Stuttgart, Germany consider whether coronary microvascular spasm exists.

Real-time coronary blood flow velocity measurement during acetylcholine spasm provocation testing using a Doppler-sensor-equipped wire may facilitate the diagnosis of coronary microvascular spasm, especially if other criteria are ambiguous as emphasized in European Society of Cardiology guidelines for chronic coronary syndromes.

