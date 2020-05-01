Real-time observation of enzymatic processes on DNA

DNA strand breaks can lead to cell death or to mutations and thus contribute in the long term to cancer development or the ageing process. Fortunately, cells possess molecular tools to repair such DNA strand breaks very efficiently. One of them is the enzyme poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 (PARP1), which detects DNA strand breaks and thereby initiates downstream repair processes.

Scientists at the University of Konstanz (working groups of Professor Aswin Mangerich and Professor Alexander Bürkle, Department of Biology, and working group of Professor Karin Hauser, Department of Chemistry) have now been able to visualize in detail, by means of infrared spectroscopy, the biochemical processes that take place at DNA strand breaks involving PARP1, and could consequently provide important insight into the dynamic changes in the protein structure.

More detailed information will be available on the website of the University of Konstanz after the embargo has ended: https:/ / www. uni-konstanz. de/ en/ university/ news-and-media/ current-announcements/ press-releases/ press-releases-in-detail/ echtzeitbeobachtung-von-enzymatischen-prozessen-an-der-dna/

Key facts:

New study by Konstanz researchers from the Departments of Biology and Chemistry provides insights into the molecular processes involved in the detection of DNA strand breaks.

Real-time observations using infrared spectroscopy permit insights into the detection process with the enzyme poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 (PARP1).

Important findings on molecular processes of medical relevance, for example with regard to the development of cancer and ageing processes or the mode of action of anti-cancer drugs.

A. Krüger, A. Bürkle, K. Hauser and A. Mangerich, "Real-time monitoring of PARP1-dependent PARylation by ATR-FTIR-spectroscopy", Nature Communications, 1 May 2020. DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-15858-w. Joint study by the research teams of Professor Aswin Mangerich, Professor Alexander Bürkle (both Department of Biology at the University of Konstanz) and Professor Karin Hauser (Department of Chemistry at the University of Konstanz).

Further information on the preceding study is available in the online magazine of the University of Konstanz, campus.kn: https:/ / www. campus. uni-konstanz. de/ en/ science/ uncovering-hidden-protein-structures

