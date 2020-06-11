COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. The summary below is not intended to substitute for the full article as a source of information. A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go. annals. org/ coronavirus .

Multigroup, Adaptively Randomized Trials Are Advantageous for Comparing COVID-19 Interventions

Authors from University of Washington and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center say that broader use of outcome-adaptive randomization when designing clinical trials is especially appropriate to test multiple COVID-19 interventions. This design potentially reduces the number of deaths or other adverse outcomes incurred during a trial. They argue that if interventions are tested separately over the next few months, additional time will be required to conduct direct comparison of the most effective treatments. A collaborative effort will help clinicians to widely implement the most effective treatments as quickly as possible, and with potentially more persons receiving the most effective treatments. Read the full text: https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-2933 .

