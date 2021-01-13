'Ocean 100': Small group of companies dominate ocean economy

Researchers identify the 100 transnational corporations extracting the majority of revenues from economic use of the world's ocean

For the first time, scientists have identified the 100 transnational corporations (see table) extracting the majority of revenues from economic use of the world's ocean.

Dubbed the "Ocean 100", the group of companies generated US$1.1 trillion in revenues in 2018, according to the research published in the journal Science Advances.

"If the Ocean 100 was a country it would be the 16th largest on Earth," said Henrik Österblom, a co-author on the study from Stockholm Resilience Centre at Stockholm University. "By revenue, the Ocean 100 is equivalent to the GDP of Mexico."

The researchers from the centre and Duke University assessed eight core ocean industries: offshore oil and gas, marine equipment and construction, seafood production and processing, container shipping, shipbuilding and repair, cruise tourism, port activities and offshore wind. Combined these industries had revenues of $1.9 trillion in 2018, the most recent year analysed. According to the study, the 100 largest companies took an estimated 60% of all revenues in these eight industries.

The Ocean 100 list is dominated by offshore oil and gas companies with a combined revenue of $830 billion. The only non-oil and gas company in the top ten is the shipping company A.P. Møller-Mærsk at No. 9.

The researchers found a consistent pattern across all eight industries. A a small number of companies account for the bulk of revenues. On average, the 10 largest companies in each industry took 45 percent of that industry's total revenue. The highest concentrations were found in cruise tourism (93 percent), container shipping (85 percent) and port activities (82 percent).

"Now that we know who has the biggest impact on the ocean this can help improve transparency relating to sustainability and ocean stewardship," said lead author John Virdin from Duke University.

"Why do such a small number of companies dominate this sector? This likely reflects high barriers to entry in the ocean economy. A lot of expertise and capital are needed to operate in the sea, both for the established industries and emerging one such as deep-sea mining and marine biotechnology," said Virdin.

The authors say that such high concentration is a risk to international goals for sustainable ocean use, but possibly also an opportunity. One risk is that a small number of companies headquartered in a few countries (by revenue, the largest companies are based in the United States, China, Saudi Arabia, France, the United Kingdom and Norway) could more easily lobby governments to weaken social or environmental rules for example to limit greenhouse gas emissions or stifle innovation. Conversely, with just a small number of companies it may be easier to coordinate action for ocean stewardship and harness private funding to support globally-agreed public initiatives in the ocean (e.g. ocean clean-ups, conservation, support for small-scale fishing communities).

One surprise in the study is the scale of offshore wind farms. This is now becoming a major sector in the ocean economy worth $37 billion in 2018 - and growing rapidly. "Since 2000, the capacity of offshore wind farms has seen a staggering 400-fold increase and this is expected to accelerate further as demand for renewable energy grows," said Jean Baptiste Jouffray, a co-author of the study from the Stockholm Resilience Centre.

The idea for the new analysis began four years back while John Virdin was providing advice for governments on the future of the ocean economy.

"The OECD had just published a report on the future of the ocean economy which included more clearly defined economic sectors. Around this time, someone handed me Henrik and Jean Baptiste's 2015 paper on keystone actors in the seafood industry. I wondered if we could apply the same keystone actor concept to the entire ocean economy using the OECD definitions," said Virdin.

The analysis did not explore the ecological impact of the Ocean 100. Future research will explore the Ocean 100 environmental footprint with a focus on carbon emissions.

The research contributes to UNESCO's Decade of Ocean Science (2021-2030).

Largest corporations by revenue in the ocean economy

Corporation:

1. Saudi Aramco 2. Petrobras 3. National Iranian Oil Company 4. Pemex 5. ExxonMobil 6. Royal Dutch Shell 7. Equinor 8. Total 9. A.P. Møller-Maersk 10. BP 11. Qatar Petroleum 12. Chevron 13. China National Offshore Oil Corporation 14. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company 15. Mediterranean Shipping Company 16. CMA CGM 17. Petoro 18. Eni S.p.A. 19. Carnival Corporation & plc 20. Petronas 21. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation 22. China State Shipbuilding Corp Ltd 23. COSCO Shipping 24. Hyundai Engineering and Construction 25. TechnipFMC 26. Hyundai Heavy Industries 27. Hapag-Lloyd 28. Ocean Network Express 29. Saipem 30. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 31. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Equipment 32. Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation 33. General Dynamics 34. Huntington Ingalls Industries 35. State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic 36. Sonangol 37. Maruha Nichiro Corporation 38. ConocoPhillips 39. Vår Energi 40. Inpex 41. China Shipbuilding Industry Company Ltd 42. Fincantieri Group 43. PTT Exploration and Production Public Company 44. Nippon Suisan Kaisha 45. Pertamina 46. Sinopec Group 47. Wartsila 48. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings 49. DP World 50. Shanghai International Port Group 51. Evergreen Marine Corporation 52. BHP 53. Occidental Petroleum 54. Repsol 55. Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. 56. Dongwon Enterprise 57. Wintershall Dea 58. Samsung Heavy Industries 59. Ørsted 60. Mowi 61. Yang Ming Marine Transport 62. Pacific International Lines 63. CK Hutchison Holdings 64. Naval Group 65. APM Terminals 66. Thai Union Group 67. Subsea 7 68. Perenco 69. PetroVietnam 70. Lukoil 71. BAE Systems 72. Chrysaor 73. Bahrain Petroleum Company 74. Aker BP 75. Hyundai Merchant Marine 76. Sembcorp Marine 77. Dragon-ENOC 78. Mubadala Development Company 79. Mitsubishi Corporation 80. Hitachi Zosen 81. Imabari Shipbuilding 82. Gazprom 83. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd 84. Zim 85. MSC Cruises 86. Dredging, Environmental and Marine Engineering 87. PSA International 88. Mitsui 89. Royal Boskalis Westminster 90. OUG Holdings 91. Aker Solutions ASA 92. Neptune Energy 93. Austevoll Seafood 94. OMV 95. Hess 96. Woodside 97. Meyer Neptun 98. Suncor Energy 99. Spirit Energy 100. Trident Seafoods

Publication

CITATION: "The Ocean 100: Transnational Corporations in the Ocean Economy," J. Virdin, T. Vegh, J.B. Jouffray, R. Blasiak, S. Mason, H. Österblom, D. Vermeer, H. Wachtmeister and N. Werner. Jan. 13, 2021, Science Advances.

Paper available on request.

Graphics and table available on request.